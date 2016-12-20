The families of three men killed at Orlando's
Pulse gay nightclub have sued Twitter Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google
and Facebook Inc in federal court, accusing the companies of
providing "material support" to the self-radicalized gunman.
The gunman, 29-year-old Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people
and wounded 53 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S.
history, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State militant group
before police fatally shot him after the June attack, officials
said.
The lawsuit was filed on Monday in Detroit federal court by
the families of Tevin Crosby, Javier Jorge-Reyes and Juan Ramon
Guerrero, who were killed during the massacre.
Similar lawsuits in the past have faced an uphill fight
because of strong protections in U.S. federal law for the
technology industry.
The three families claim Twitter, Google's YouTube
and Facebook "provided the terrorist group ISIS
with accounts they use to spread extremist propaganda, raise
funds and attract new recruits."
The suit alleges the "material support has been instrumental
to the rise of ISIS and has enabled it to carry out or cause to
be carried out, numerous terrorist attacks."
Facebook said on Tuesday there is no place on its service
for groups that engage in or support terrorism, and that it
takes swift action to remove that content when it is reported.
"We are committed to providing a service where people feel
safe when using Facebook," it said in a statement. "We
sympathize with the victims and their families."
Twitter declined to comment. In August, the company said it
had suspended 360,000 accounts since mid-2015 for violating
policies related to promotion of terrorism.
Representatives of Google could not immediately be reached.
The three companies plus Microsoft Corp said this
month they would coordinate more to remove extremist content,
sharing digital "fingerprints" with each other.
Technology companies are protected from many lawsuits under
Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act, which
says website operators are not liable for content posted by
others.
Monday's lawsuit claims that the companies create unique
content by combining ISIS postings with advertisements to target
the viewer. It also says they share revenue with ISIS for its
content and profit from ISIS postings through advertising
revenue.
The families in the case in Michigan, where one of the
victims is from, are seeking damages and for the court to rule
that the sites have violated the Anti-Terrorism Act in the
United States.