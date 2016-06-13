FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London police step up patrols after Orlando shootings
June 13, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

London police step up patrols after Orlando shootings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - London's police force said it had stepped up patrols on Monday in response to the shooting a day earlier of 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, but had no intelligence to suggest an increased risk in the British capital.

"We have increased our patrols in prime locations and continue to work closely and engage with the LGBT community, visiting clubs and local area offering reassurance and being visible," Metropolitan Police Commander Mak Chishty said.

London hosts an annual gay pride parade on June 25. The police said they would keep the number of officers deployed to secure the event under review. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

