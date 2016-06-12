Attorney General cancels China trip in wake of Orlando terrorist attack

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Sunday she is canceling her plans to attend the China Cyber Ministerial in Beijing and returning to Washington, D.C., to monitor developments following the deadly shooting in Orlando, Florida.

“I have been briefed by Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and FBI Director James Comey on the horrific terrorist attack in Orlando and will continue to receive updates on the situation,” Lynch said in a statement.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families during this very difficult time.”

A gunman armed with an assault rifle killed 50 people at a packed gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida on Sunday in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Nick Zieminski)