Arrest made in arson fire at Florida mosque where gunman prayed

Sept 14 (Reuters) - A Florida man who investigators say posted anti-Islamic material on social media was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of arson in the fire that badly damaged a mosque attended by the gunman who committed the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, police said.

The arson suspect, Joseph Michael Schreiber, 32, faces at least 30 years in prison if convicted on pending charges of deliberately starting the blaze at the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce, where Orlando gunman Omar Mateen worshiped, police said. (Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)