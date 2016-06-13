Obama says there is no clear evidence Orlando killer was directed by extremists

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday said that there was no clear evidence that the shooter in Sunday's massacre in Orlando, Florida had been directed by a larger terrorist network.

"At this stage we see no clear evidence that he was directed" by extremists, Obama said to reporters, speaking in the Oval Office.

Obama said that the gunman, Omar Mateen, had been "inspired by various extremist information that was disseminated over the internet." (Reporting by Tim Gardner and Alana Wise)