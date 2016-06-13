More than half of Orlando shooting dead were Puerto Rican -PR govt

June 13 (Reuters) - More than half of the fatal victims from the shooting in Orlando were of Puerto Rican descent, Rolando Padua, deputy secretary of state for the Puerto Rican government, told Reuters on Monday.

"What they have informed us so far is that 90 percent of the victims are Latinos and that more than half of the dead victims are of Puerto Rican origin," Padua said in a brief telephone interview. "We are awaiting an official list of the victims this afternoon." (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)