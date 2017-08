MOSCOW, June 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to U.S. President Barack Obama over shootings at a gay nightclub in Orlando on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Asked about homophobic comments made by some Russian activists regarding the attack, Peskov told reporters: "Such thoughts are absolutely unacceptable." (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)