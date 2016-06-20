U.S. House Speaker calls for release of full Orlando gunman's calls

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan called on Monday for the release of the full transcript of calls a gunman made as he killed dozens at a Florida nightclub on June 12, with a political battle over gun violence simmering in the U.S. Congress.

"Selectively editing this transcript is preposterous. We know the shooter was a radical Islamist extremist inspired by ISIS. We also know he intentionally targeted the LGBT community," Ryan, the top U.S. Republican elected official, said in a statement. "The administration should release the full, unredacted transcript so the public is clear-eyed about who did this and why." (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)