a year ago
#Target LGBT
June 20, 2016 / 3:32 PM / a year ago

U.S. House Speaker calls for release of full Orlando gunman's calls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan called on Monday for the release of the full transcript of calls a gunman made as he killed dozens at a Florida nightclub on June 12, with a political battle over gun violence simmering in the U.S. Congress.

"Selectively editing this transcript is preposterous. We know the shooter was a radical Islamist extremist inspired by ISIS. We also know he intentionally targeted the LGBT community," Ryan, the top U.S. Republican elected official, said in a statement. "The administration should release the full, unredacted transcript so the public is clear-eyed about who did this and why." (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
