7 months ago
Airport shooting suspect chose Florida to launch attack: FBI
#First Republic News
January 7, 2017 / 4:11 PM / 7 months ago

Airport shooting suspect chose Florida to launch attack: FBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The suspect in Florida's deadly airport shooting apparently chose to travel to Fort Lauderdale to carry out the rampage, and there are no signs there was any altercation on the flight or at baggage claim prior to the attack, authorities said on Saturday.

George Piro, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's office in Miami, told reporters the suspect, Esteban Santiago, 26, cooperated with investigators during an interview that lasted several hours overnight. (Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Chris Reese)

