TAKE A LOOK-Fifty killed in Florida gay club, worst shooting in U.S. history

(Adds latest stories, updates links) NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - A man armed with an assault rifle killed 50 people at a packed gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, which President Barack Obama described as an act of terror and hate. Police killed the shooter, who was identified as Omar Mateen, 29, a Florida resident and U.S. citizen who was the son of immigrants from Afghanistan. If confirmed as an act of terrorism, it would be the deadliest such attack on U.S. soil since Sept. 11, 2001. Following are the latest stories: > Fifty massacred in worst shooting in U.S. history > U.S. officials: No evidence of direct Islamic State link > Gunman referenced Boston Marathon bombers -official > Obama postpones trip to Hillary Clinton rally > Orlando club was tribute to brother who died of AIDS > Suspected Orlando shooter was known to FBI -FOX News > Heavily armed man arrested near L.A. gay pride festival > Gunman described as 'quiet," with few friends > Gay Americans shaken, unbowed by nightclub attack > Father of Orlando shooter hosted political show > U.S. Muslim group CAIR condemns Orlando massacre > Orlando triggers Facebook 'Safety Check' in U.S. > U.S. stock index futures point to lower open after massacre Political reaction: > TEXT-Obama's remarks on Orlando shooting > Biden briefed on Orlando nightclub shooting - White House > Some lawmakers talk gun control after Fla shooting > Sanders says Americans are 'disgusted and saddened' > Ryan: 'We are a nation at war with Islamist terrorists' > Pope Francis expresses horror and condemnation > Senator Dick Durbin calls for Congress to pass new gun law > Trump quickly ties Florida shootings to Islamists > Texas politician slammed for tweet after shooting > U.S. Senator Rubio cites homegrown radicals as major threat (Compiled by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)