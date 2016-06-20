FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Full Orlando 911 transcript released, gunman pledges allegiance to Islamic State
#Target LGBT
June 20, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Full Orlando 911 transcript released, gunman pledges allegiance to Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and the FBI on Monday released what they said was the complete transcript of the phone conversation between the Orlando, Florida, shooter and 911 police operators in which the gunman pledges allegiance to Islamic State's leader.

"I pledge of allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi of the Islamic State," a statement by the Justice Department and the FBI quoted gunman Omar Mateen as saying.

The statement said the reason why only a redacted transcript of the conversations was released earlier on Monday was sensitivity to the interests of survivors and victims' families, and the integrity of the investigation. (Reporting by Eric Beech and Mohammad Zargham)

