WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Donald Trump, saying that he had predicted attacks on American soil by terrorists, reiterated his call for a ban on foreign-born Muslims entering the country, in a comment posted on Twitter.

“What has happened in Orlando is just the beginning. Our leadership is weak and ineffective. I called it and asked for the ban. Must be tough,” Trump wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)