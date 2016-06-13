Obama updated regularly on Florida shooting investigation - White House

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has been updated regularly on the investigation into a mass shooting that killed 50 people and wounded 53 at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, a White House official said on Monday.

Obama was scheduled to be briefed in person by FBI Director James Comey and other top national security officials at the White House later on Monday morning. The rampage by a gunman in the early hours of Sunday was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Frances Kerry)