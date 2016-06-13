Florida gunman was 'mentally ill' with violent temper, ex-wife says

June 12 (Reuters) - The gunman who killed 50 people at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history was emotionally and mentally disturbed with a violent temper, yet aspired to be a police officer, his ex-wife said on Sunday.

Sitora Yusufiy, the former spouse of Omar Mateen, 29, identified as the shooter slain by police at the end of Sunday's massacre, also told reporters in a news conference aired on CNN that she was "rescued" by family members from her ex-husband after four months of a stormy marriage that ended in divorce. (Reporting by Tim Reid and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)