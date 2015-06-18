High frequency trading firm Flow Traders plans IPO

AMSTERDAM, June 18 (Reuters) - Flow Traders, a Dutch high-frequency trading firm, said on Thursday it would seek an initial public offering of shares and listing on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam.

Flow Traders has offices in New York, Amsterdam and Singapore and reported net profit of 67.9 million euros ($77.1 million) in 2004 on net trading income of 172.7 million euros.

It specialises in providing liquidity for exchange traded products such as ETFs.