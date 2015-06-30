REFILE-Flow Traders says seeking to raise at least 472 mln euros from IPO

(Corrects headline to add dropped word “at”)

AMSTERDAM, June 30 (Reuters) - Flow Traders, a Dutch high frequency trading firm, said on Tuesday it was seeking to raise between 472 million euros and 603 million euros ($530 million to $675 million) in its initial public offering, excluding an overallotment option.

It set an indicative price range of 29 euros to 37 euros per share for its initial public offering in which its owners are selling 40 percent of the company.

The indicative terms suggest a market value of 1.35 billion euros to 1.72 billion euros.

The company intends to set the final offer price on July 9, with trading on the Euronext exchange beginning July 10.

Flow Traders specializes in trading ETFs, and describes itself as a “technology-enabled liquidity provider.”

Owners Summit Partners, the Flow Traders Foundation, Avalon Holding BV and Javak Investments BV are selling shares in the offering. ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)