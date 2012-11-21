FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hostess made agreements on some objections to wind-down plan
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Hostess made agreements on some objections to wind-down plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Flowers Foods Inc : * US bankruptcy judge in hostess brands inc case says details of tuesday’s

mediation are to remain confidential * Hostess brands’ creditors’ committee came to agreement w/ hostess on certain

things * Hostess brands’ unsecured creditors committee says agreed no preference or

chapter 5 actions may be brought against unsecured creditors * Unsecured creditors committee says secured creditors agreed to allow an

additional $1 million to be distributed in the form of 1 day’s extra pay to

all hostess employees whether they went on strike or not * Unsecured creditors committee says it has found no action that it wishes to

pursue against secured creditors * Hostess has made agreement w/ asset-based lenders * Hostess solves utility company objects by agreeing to continue to pay them * Hostess says has agreed with health insurer that payments are in the budget * Hostess says union participation in wind-down should be finished in 4 mos * Hostess says agrees with asset-based lenders to a $10 million paydown on

Tuesday and subsequent pay-downs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.