Flowers Foods extends credit facility
November 19, 2012

Flowers Foods extends credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Flowers Foods Inc on Monday said the maturity of its $500 million loan facility has been extended by a year and it now has the option to borrow up to $700 million.

Flowers, maker of Nature’s Own bread and Tastykake snack cakes, is seen as a potential suitor for the brands owned by Hostess Brands Inc, which is heading to U.S. bankruptcy court on Monday for a hearing related to its plan to go out of business.

“This amendment to our credit facility positions us to take advantage of an assortment of opportunities as we work to achieve our expansion goals,” said Flowers Chief Financial Officer R. Steve Kinsey.

A Flowers spokesman was not immediately available to comment on the company’s interest in Hostess.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
