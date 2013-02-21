FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TIMELINE-Flowers Foods' history through acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 21, 2013 / 9:32 PM / 5 years ago

TIMELINE-Flowers Foods' history through acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Key events in the history of Flowers Foods, a company that has grown through acquisitions to become the second-largest baking company in the United States.

* 1919 - Flowers Baking Co founded by brothers William Howard Flowers and Joseph Hampton Flowers in Thomasville, Georgia. The bakery produces 30,000 loaves of bread every day.

* 1937 - Flowers Baking acquires small bakery in Tallahassee, Florida, marking the start of its growth through acquisitions.

* Mid 1960s - Purchases bakeries in Panama City, Florida, and Opelika, Alabama. Opens a new bakery in Jacksonville, Florida.

* 1967 - Acquires the Atlanta Baking Company in Atlanta, Georgia, its biggest acquisition so far.

* 1968 - Initial public offering (IPO) on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Exchange. Flowers Bakery becomes Flowers Industries.

* 1969 - Company lists on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FLO’.

* 1976 - Enters the frozen food business by acquiring Stilwell Foods of Stilwell, Oklahoma, along with its Rio Grande Foods unit of McAllen, Texas.

* 1977 - Introduces a new line of breads called Nature’s Own, which becomes one of the fastest selling varieties of breads in the southeastern United States.

* 1991 - Acquires Pies, Inc., marking its entrance to the frozen food service dessert market.

* 1996 - Forms a joint venture with Artal Luxembourg Corporation SA’s U.S. subsidiary, Invus Group Ltd., and through the joint venture acquires Keebler Corp for about $487 million.

Acquires Mrs. Smiths Inc to strengthen its position in the frozen dessert market.

* 1997 - Acquires Allied Bakery Products, a maker of frozen breads for the foodservice industry in the northeastern United States.

* 1998 - Spins off Keebler Foods in an IPO and increases ownership in the company to 55 percent.

* 2001 - Kellogg Inc acquires Keebler Corp. Remaining business units - Flowers bakeries and Mrs. Smith bakeries - spun off into a new company called Flowers Foods Inc.

* 2002 - Flowers Foods restructures its company into three business units: Flowers Bakeries, Flowers Snack and Mrs. Smith’s bakeries.

* 2003 - Sells Mrs. Smith’s frozen dessert business to the Schwan Food Co. Restructures into two operating groups: Bakeries and Specialty.

* 2004 - Buys assets of a closed bread and bun bakery in Houston, Texas from the Sara Lee Bakery group.

* 2005 - Acquires Royal Cake Co, a balery which makes cookies, cereal bars and creme-filled cakes in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

* 2006 - Acquires Derst Baking Co in Savannah, Georgia.

* 2007 - Purchases Key Mix Corp in Sykesville, Maryland which produces mixes used in the baking industry.

* 2008 - Acquires fresh bread and rolls-maker ButterKrust in Lakeland, Florida; merges with Holsum, which operates 2 bakeries in Phoenix, Arizona.

* 2009 - Purchases bakery mix operation in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; expands presence in the tortilla market by acquiring Leo’s foods in Fort Worth, Texas.

* 2011 - Acquires cake maker Tastykake to grow beyond the South and into the mid-Atlantic states, where Tasktykake had its largest market.

* 2012 - Acquires Maine-based Lepage Bakeries for $370 million. Announces it will buy some assets and licenses from Bimbo Bakeries, a part of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, for $50 million, giving it access to the Sara Lee and Earthgrains brands in California.

* Jan. 11, 2013 - Hostess Brands selects Flowers Foods as “stalking horse” bidder for its bread business. Flowers agrees to set a floor price of $390 million for the assets.

Source: Company website, filings

Answers.com (r.reuters.com/zyw75t) (Compiled by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.