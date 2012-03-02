European funds suffer big outflows in latest week

* European money market fund outflows hit $13 bln

* Europe worries drive investors to U.S. stock, bond funds

* U.S. equity funds gain $3.72 bln

* Investors move back into energy

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - European money market funds suffered their biggest outflows in at least five years in the last week of February, as concerns over economic weakness in the euro zone continued to drive investors, data from EPFR Global released on Friday showed.

Investors also pulled money from European stock and bond funds and poured money into U.S. funds in the week ended Feb. 29, EPFR, a mutual fund tracking service based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, reported.

European money market funds saw outflows of some $13 billion in the latest week, which EPFR said marked the biggest weekly outflows from money market funds since it began tracking the sector in 2007.

The withdrawls from European stock and bond funds came amid continued uncertainty on whether the Greek debt restructuring would force payouts on credit default swaps written for those bonds.

“That may be a reflection of the uncertainty about where, and on whom, the costs of the haircut Greece is demanding of private bond holders will fall,” said EPFR Global research director Cameron Brandt.

European equity funds had outflows of more than $1.6 billion in the latest week, the largest outflows in 14 weeks, and European bond funds saw outflows of $107 million.

During the same period, investors piled into U.S. bonds and stocks, which EPFR said reflected investor confidence in the U.S. economic recovery. U.S. bond funds took in $3.4 billion in new cash and U.S. stock funds seeing inflows of $3.72 billion.

Risky assets continued to attract investors during the week, even amid the worries about Europe.

Global junk bond funds took in $1.36 billion, and global funds investing in mortgage-backed securities took in $500 million.

EMERGING MARKETS

Emerging market debt also lured investors, attracting inflows of almost $900 million in the latest week. And emerging market stock funds took in $1 billion.

“Yields are higher overseas, especially in emerging markets, and to some degree the fundamentals look more attractive,” said David Falkof, an analyst at Morningstar. “You have lower debt to GDP in emerging markets than in developed markets, and the demographic trends are also attractive.”

Commodities funds had another strong week, bringing in $883 million in new capital.

Investors had been avoiding energy-focused funds over the past few weeks. But EPFR said that as oil prices surged and U.S and Chinese demand still appeared strong, investors jumped back in, with inflows of $620 million. In the prior week, inflows into energy-focused funds barely scraped past $5 million.