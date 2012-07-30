FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flowserve profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 10:00 PM / in 5 years

Flowserve profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $1.98 vs est $1.89

* Q2 sales $1.18 bln vs est $1.16 bln

* Reaffirms 2012 EPS forecast of $8.00-$8.80

July 30 (Reuters) - Industrial pump maker Flowserve Corp’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates, helped by strong demand at its engineered products business.

Sales at the company’s largest segment -- engineered products division -- rose over 5 percent to $586.7 million in the second quarter.

Flowserve’s net income rose to $107.3 million, or $1.98 per share, from $98.7 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales jumped 5 percent to $1.18 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Flowserve, which competes with Franklin Electric Co and Pentair Inc, said it continues to expect 2012 earnings of $8.00 to $8.80 per share.

Shares of the company were up about 2 percent at $117.50 after the bell. They closed at $115.80 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.