FLSmidth CEO confirms selling Cembrit unit

COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Danish engineering group FLSmidth has put its Cembrit fibre-cement products unit up for sale and some potential buyers are on the radar, the group’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

FLSmidth said in its second-quarter report that it had initiated a sales process for Cembrit and the unit would be reported as discontinued activities from the third quarter.

“We don’t know how long this will take but we know that there are interested buyers,” Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)