FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FLSmidth CEO confirms selling Cembrit unit
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 15, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

FLSmidth CEO confirms selling Cembrit unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Danish engineering group FLSmidth has put its Cembrit fibre-cement products unit up for sale and some potential buyers are on the radar, the group’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

FLSmidth said in its second-quarter report that it had initiated a sales process for Cembrit and the unit would be reported as discontinued activities from the third quarter.

“We don’t know how long this will take but we know that there are interested buyers,” Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.