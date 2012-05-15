FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FLSmidth CEO says order intake shows markets intact
#Basic Materials
May 15, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

FLSmidth CEO says order intake shows markets intact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 15 (Reuters) - Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S on Tuesday said a rise in first-quarter order intake showed its markets remain intact despite economic uncertainty.

“We have had a larger order intake during the quarter than we expected, which we see as a sign that our markets are fully intact in spite of uncertainty in Europe and a United States which is not fully up in gear,” Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and machinery to the global mining and cement industries, kept its 2012 outlook unchanged on Tuesday after first-quarter profits rose less than forecast, but the company said market trends remained favourable.

“The lesser satisfactory point in the result is that it takes longer for us to reach the level of profitability that we want in our bulk division,” Rasmussen said. ($1 = 5.7905 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

