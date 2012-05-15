FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
May 15, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

FLSmidth keeps outlook steady after Q1 profit rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 15 (Reuters) - Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S kept its outlook for 2012 unchanged on Tuesday after first-quarter profits rose less than forecast but the company said market trends remained favourable.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said a rise in order intake confirmed its growth expectations.

FLSmidth said it still expected full-year 2012 consolidated revenues of 24-26 billion crowns, excluding acquisitions, up from 22 billion in 2011, and an EBIT margin of 9-10 percent, against a 2011 margin of 9.9 percent.

It also guided for a 2012 EBITA margin of at least 10 percent, against a 2011 margin of 10.9 percent.

First-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 334 million Danish crowns ($57.68 million) in January-March from 305 million in the first quarter last year, lagging an average 463 million crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 5.7905 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

