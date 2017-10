COPENHAGEN, May 15 (Reuters) - Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S three months to end-March. (millions of Danish crowns unless stated) Q1 2012 Q1 2011 Forecast* Order intake 6,421 4,964 6,418 Revenue 5,145 4,385 5,605 EBIT 334 305 463 * Forecasts are average estimates from a Reuters survey of analysts. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)