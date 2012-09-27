FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FLSmidth says wins $48 mln Venezuela contract
September 27, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

FLSmidth says wins $48 mln Venezuela contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S on Thursday said it had won a contract in Venezuela worth $48 million for engineering, supply and installation of a feeding system for an aluminium smelter.

The order had been placed by Venezuelan state-owned aluminium company CVG ALCASA, FLSmidth said in a statement.

The project is part of a $400 million refurbishment plan of CVG ALCASA’s technologies, it said.

The order would contribute to FLSmidth’s earnings until mid 2015, it added. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
