COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S said on Tuesday it has acquired unmanned operation technology for stackers and train loading systems from the German firm iSAM.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said the purchase would support its focus on higher efficiency and cost savings.

No financial details were provided.