FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FLSmidth appeals Australia decision on Ludowici
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 2, 2012 / 9:54 AM / 6 years ago

FLSmidth appeals Australia decision on Ludowici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 2 (Reuters) - Danish engineer FLSmidth stepped up its efforts to acquire Ludowici , launching a counter-appeal in response to an earlier appeal by Britain’s Weir Group, which also wants to buy the Australian machinery maker.

The two companies have been battling aggressively to take over Ludowici, which makes coal centrifuges and other mining equipment, with FLSmidth having increased its offer more than 50 percent from its initial bid to A$11 a share last week.

Weir Group asked the Australian Takeovers Panel to block FLSmidth’s bid because the Danish company’s chief executive had said in an interview with Reuters in January that its offer of A$7.20 per share would not be raised.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said the Takeovers Panel had found in its decision that FLSmidth was not prevented from increasing its bid for Ludowici.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.