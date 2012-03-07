FLSmidth gets $38 mln CIS mine equipment contract

COPENHAGEN, March 7 (Reuters) - Danish engineering group FLSmidth said on Wednesday it had received an order worth $38 million for the supply of equipment to a copper mine in the Commonwealth of Independent States region.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said the group would supply a number of mills for the mine and that the order would contribute beneficially to its earnings until 2014.

The company did not specify the mine’s location or owner.

“This order strengthens our position on the growing copper market further,” Chief executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said in a statement. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)