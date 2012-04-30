FLSmidth gets Mideast cement plant order

COPENHAGEN, April 30 (Reuters) - Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S has won a cement plant order worth about 85 million euros ($112.71 million) from a customer in the Middle East, it said, adding that it signalled a recovery in the region.

The order for a complete 6,000-tonnes-per-day cement production line will help FLSmidth’s earnings until 2014, the company said in a statement on Monday.

FLSmidth did not identify the customer.

“This project confirms that the slowdown from the ‘Arab Spring’ is lifting,” Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said in the statement. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)