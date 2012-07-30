FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-FLSmidth says gets Egyptian maintenance order
July 30, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

RPT-FLSmidth says gets Egyptian maintenance order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 30 (Reuters) - Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S said on Monday it had received an order from the Egyptian National Cement Company for operation and maintenance of two production lines in Cairo.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said the parties had agreed not to disclose the value of the seven-year contract.

“We are now for the first time also taking over the operation and maintenance of a plant, which was built by a competitor,” Chief Executive Jorgen Rasmussen said in the statement.

The order would contribute beneficially to FLSmidth’s earnings until 2019, it said.

Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Erica Billingham

