FLSmidth says wins $90 mln Morocco order
#Basic Materials
June 22, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

FLSmidth says wins $90 mln Morocco order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) - Danish engineering group FLSmidth & Co A/S said on Friday it had won a phosphate terminal order worth about $90 million from Morocco’s OCP Office Chérifien des Phosphates.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said it would supply equipment and technology for the terminal in Jorf Lasfar to the state-run phosphate monopoly.

“As the demand for fertilizer increases worldwide, we are proud to supply the world’s largest phosphate flash drying system,” Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said in a statement.

The order would contribute beneficially to FLSmidth’s earnings until 2013, it said.

Reporting by Mette Fraende, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
