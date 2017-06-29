(Adds quotes from court, Vienna Airport, background, shares)
VIENNA, June 29 A ban on construction of Vienna
Airport's third runway was annulled by Austria's top
court on Thursday.
The Constitutional Court said a ruling by the lower
administrative court, which blocked the expansion project for
environmental reasons in February, was a "misguided decision".
It "involved climate protection and land consumption in an
unconstitutional way in its weighing of interests," said
Constitutional Court President Gerhart Holzinger.
Airport expansion is a hot topic in Europe, pitting local
residents and environmentalists against airlines, airports and
businesses. Law experts see the Austrian case as trend-setting
for other major infrastructure projects.
Holzinger ordered the administrative court, which said a
third runway would run counter to Austria's pledge to the Paris
climate agreement and that the creation of 30,000 new jobs could
not justify the extra pollution, to decide again on the issue.
Vienna Airport shares gained as much as 1.4 percent after
the decision, outperforming the European sector index,
which was 0.6 percent lower at 1027 GMT.
Vienna Airport, which had said the ban ignored its
fundamental rights, welcomed the decision.
"An infrastructure project that is so important for the
future again has a chance of realisation," said Guenther Ofner,
a member of Vienna Airport's management board.
The airport is the country's biggest, serving as a secondary
hub in the Lufthansa-Star Alliance network and
focussing on Eastern Europe and on intercontinental destinations
in Asia.
Austria's Transport Minister Joerg Leichtfried, also
welcoming the ruling, said he now hoped for a "swift decision".
Plans for a third runway at the Vienna airport were first
submitted for review in March 2007. Initially, the airport
planned to open it in 2021; now it hopes for 2028.
