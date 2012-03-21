FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flughafen Wien sees higher 2012 sales, profit
March 21, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 6 years

Flughafen Wien sees higher 2012 sales, profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 21 (Reuters) - Austrian airport operator Flughafen Wien expects higher sales and revenue in 2012 as a new terminal set to open in June doubles its shopping area, it said on Wednesday.

“The target calls for EBITDA of at least 200 million euros ($264.4 million) and net profit of over 50 million euros as well as net debt that does not exceed four times EBITDA, i.e. less than 800 million,” it said, forecasting a slight increase in revenue.

Profit after tax and minority interests fell 58 percent to 31.6 million euros in 2011 as well-flagged impairment charges wiped out a 9 percent rise in revenue.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12 percent to 189 million, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It proposed halving its dividend to 1 euro per share. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

