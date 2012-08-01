FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Fluor wins Saudi aluminum, U.S. highway contracts
August 1, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fluor wins Saudi aluminum, U.S. highway contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Engineering and construction company Fluor Corp has won contracts worth more than $1 billion for a highway project in the United States and an aluminum plant in Saudi Arabia, the company said on Wednesday.

Fluor’s Fluor Enterprises Inc and its partner Transuburban Drive USA Investments LLC closed a $925 million contract with the state of Virginia to build new lanes on Interstate 95.

Fluor will book $691 million from that contract in the third quarter, it said.

The company also was awarded a contract from Ma‘aden and Alcoa Inc to provide engineering, procurement and construction management services for an automotive sheet facility in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia.

Fluor added $337 million to its backlog of contracted work in the second quarter.

