Fluor brings forward dividend payment into 2012

Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. engineering company Fluor Corp said on Thursday it moved forward the payment of its dividend by eight days to get it into 2012, joining a number of companies doing the same because of uncertainty around the U.S. government’s fiscal plans.

Fluor said its quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share, which had been payable on Jan. 3, 2013, would now be paid on Dec. 26 instead. The board approved the change on Wednesday, according to a filing by the company with U.S. securities regulators on Thursday.

A spokesman for the company was not immediately available for comment.