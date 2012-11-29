FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Fluor brings forward dividend payment into 2012
November 29, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fluor brings forward dividend payment into 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. engineering company Fluor Corp said on Thursday it moved forward the payment of its dividend by eight days to get it into 2012, joining a number of companies doing the same because of uncertainty around the U.S. government’s fiscal plans.

About $600 billion of automatic tax increases and spending cuts are scheduled to come into effect next year, which could include higher rates for dividends, so companies including Costco and Wal-Mart have either moved up scheduled payments or declared special dividends.

Fluor said its quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share, which had been payable on Jan. 3, 2013, would now be paid on Dec. 26, 2012, instead. The board approved the change on Wednesday, according to a filing by the company with U.S. securities regulators on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Irving, Texas-based company was not immediately available for comment.

