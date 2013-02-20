FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fluor revenue short of estimates, has loss on ruling
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fluor revenue short of estimates, has loss on ruling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Engineering company Fluor Corp on Wednesday reported slower-than-expected revenue growth and a quarterly loss due to a $265 million charge for the Greater Gabbard wind project off the coast of Britain.

Shares of Fluor, the largest publicly traded U.S. engineering company, dropped 2 percent in after-hours trading following a 3 percent slide in the regular session on the New York Stock Exchange.

Fluor said its fourth-quarter net loss was $4 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a profit of $153 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 12 percent to $7 billion, short of the $7.2 billion that analysts had expected, according to the average on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smaller rival KBR Inc also posted lower-than-expected revenue on Wednesday as its profit declined due to previously disclosed charges for its minerals and U.S. construction units.

At Greater Gabbard, Fluor had a long-running dispute with project owner Scottish & Southern Energy Plc over welding quality, and Fluor disclosed an adverse arbitration ruling in that case in November. Before taxes, the charge had totaled $416 million.

Fluor’s overall backlog of projects fell to $38.2 billion at the end of 2012 from $40.8 billion three months earlier and $43 billion in the previous quarter.

But the Irving, Texas-based company is sticking with its forecast for 2013 earnings of between $3.85 and $4.35 per share. The outlook has been tempered by the sluggish global economy and the deferral of spending by big mining companies, Fluor said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.