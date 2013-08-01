FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fluor net profit hit by charge, but oil and gas work rises
August 1, 2013 / 11:38 AM / 4 years ago

Fluor net profit hit by charge, but oil and gas work rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp, the largest publicly traded U.S. engineering company, reported on Thursday a quarterly net profit unchanged from a year before, as growth in oil and gas work was offset by a charge related to a legal ruling.

Second-quarter net profit was $161 million, or 98 cents per share, compared with $161 million, or 95 cents per share, in the year-earlier period. The company booked a $17 million charge for a court ruling on claims over work on an embassy in Haiti.

As a result of that and a weaker outlook on mining, Fluor cut the upper end of its full-year profit per share forecast by 15 cents per share, bringing the range down to $3.85 to $4.20.

