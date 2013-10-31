FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fluor profit rises, outlook points to more growth in 2014
October 31, 2013 / 8:31 PM / 4 years ago

Fluor profit rises, outlook points to more growth in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp posted a rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by oil and gas work, and the U.S. engineering company gave an initial prediction for profit next year that indicates more earnings growth ahead.

Third-quarter net profit was $173 million, or $1.05 per share, up from $145 million, or 86 cents per share in the year-earlier period. Analysts had expected $1.04 per share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fluor also said it expected 2014 earnings per share of $4.10 to $4.60, which even at the low end would represent a rise from the current average analyst estimate of $4.08 per share for 2013.

