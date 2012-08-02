Fluor revenue up 18 percent, ahead of expectations

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Engineering company Fluor Corp reported on Thursday a drop in quarterly profits, but better-than-expected revenue growth, with earnings up across its four biggest segments, while its power unit made a loss.

Boosted by oil and gas work, the backlog of projects for the largest publicly traded U.S. engineering company grew to $43 billion from $42.5 billion three months before. This included $337 million for an aluminum automotive sheet facility in Saudi Arabia, announced on Wednesday.

Fluor said its second-quarter net profit was $161 million, or 95 cents per share, compared with $165 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 18 percent to $7.1 billion, compared with an average estimate of $6.7 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.