May 2 (Reuters) - Engineering company Fluor Corp reported an 8 percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by contracts to build oil and natural gas facilities.

First-quarter net profit was $166.5 million, or $1.02 per share, compared with $154.9 million, or 91 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $7.19 billion.