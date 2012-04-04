FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fluxys closes retail bond issue early due to demand
#Credit Markets
April 4, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 6 years

Fluxys closes retail bond issue early due to demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 4 (Reuters) - Fluxys SA, the operator of Belgium’s network of natural gas pipelines, has closed a retail bond issue after one day as it has already raised the top of its targeted range, it said on Wednesday.

It said it has raised 350 million euros ($459.11 million)from the six-year bonds, which have a gross coupon of 4.250 percent.

It had expected to close the issue on April 27.

“The bond issue’s success confirms the confidence of the market and the financial institutions in Fluxys’ financial reliability and in the crossroads function of the Belgian natural gas grid in North-Western Europe,” it said in a statement.

Fluxys said the bond was designed to move its financial structure more into line with the Belgian regulatory framework -- with an equity ratio of 1/3 equity to 2/3 borrowed funds -- and would be used to finance projects. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

