Fly Leasing to sell 33 aircraft for $985 mln as part of fleet renewal

June 22 (Reuters) - Aircraft lessor Fly Leasing Ltd said it would sell 33 aircraft for $985 million this year as part of its ongoing fleet rejuvenation plan.

Fly will recognize pro rata gains from the sale at the time of transfer of each aircraft, the company said on Monday.

The sale will generate about $425 million in cash that Fly can invest in newer aircraft and help the company nearly halve the number of aircraft over 10 years of age in its fleet, Chief Executive Colm Barrington said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)