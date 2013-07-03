UK's Flybe names former easyJet and Air Berlin executive as CEO

July 3 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest regional airline Flybe Group Plc said it named Saad Hammad, a former executive at rival easyJet and Air Berlin, as its chief executive officer with effect from August 1.

Hammad, who is currently a managing director at private equity firm Gores Group, was the chief commercial officer at British low-cost carrier easyJet from October 2005 to April 2009.

He served as a non-executive director of Air Berlin, the second largest airline in Germany, between May 2011 and October 2012.

Jim French, currently chairman and chief executive officer of Flybe, will become non-executive chairman from August 1, the struggling British carrier said in a statement.

Last month, Flybe reported a bigger full-year loss, after a turbulent year of battling soaring fuel costs, falling passenger counts and higher airport charges, particularly in London.