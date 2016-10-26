FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Budget airline Flybe's chief executive to step down immediately
October 26, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

Budget airline Flybe's chief executive to step down immediately

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - British budget airline operator Flybe Group Plc said its Chief Executive Saad Hammad would step down immediately, marking the departure of the man who steered the airline towards calmer skies over his more than three-year stint at the helm.

Shares in Flybe, which connects British regional airports to London and other European cities, were down 3 percent at 39.725 pence at 0949 GMT on Wednesday.

Flybe said the decision for Hammad to leave had be made by "mutual agreement" and that Simon Laffin, Non-executive Chairman, has assumed the role of executive chairman as it seeks a new boss. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)

