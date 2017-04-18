Flybe finance chief Philip de Klerk resigns to be Low & Bonar CFO

April 18 (Reuters) - British airline Flybe Group Plc's finance chief Philip de Klerk has resigned to become the next chief financial office at performance materials manufacturer Low & Bonar.

Flybe, which connects British regional airports to London and other European cities, said on Tuesday de Klerk would remain as CFO until Oct. 1 and that it had commenced the process of naming a successor.

The airline announced last month that it had reduced capacity and cut costs in the face of weaker demand, pricing pressures and rising competition from rail operators. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)