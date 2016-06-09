Budget carrier Flybe says cost cuts to boost profit amid headwinds

June 9 (Reuters) - British budget airline operator Flybe Group Plc expects its profit to grow next year as the company cuts costs to cope with slow demand and fierce competition, Chief Executive Saad Hammad said.

Like other carriers, Flybe has been hit by oversupply in the industry as well as weak demand for travel to Europe in the aftermath of recent attacks in Paris and Brussels.

After several years of losses, the company embarked on a turnaround plan in 2013, buying aircraft instead of leasing them, slashing jobs and exiting unprofitable routes.

“We believe we can fly through this turbulence and come out the other side with enhanced profit delivery in the next financial year,” Hammad told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Flybe said it expected cost savings of 4 million pounds ($5.8 million) this year and 8 million pounds next year from buying aircraft instead of leasing.

“We see aircraft ownership costs as a major opportunity for Flybe,” Liberum analysts wrote in a note.

Hammad said flights to Europe would comprise more than 40 percent of the company’s capacity this year compared with about 30 percent last year.

Larger rivals IAG and Air France KLM have cut back on their growth plans due to low demand.

Flybe reported an adjusted pretax profit of 5.5 million pounds for the year ended March 31 - its first annual profit as a listed company - compared with a loss of 25.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Unit costs excluding fuel fell 2.2 percent in constant currency.

Liberum analysts estimated a normalised pretax profit of 22.2 million pounds for Flybe in the current year.

Flybe shares were down 3 percent at 57.14 pence at 1318 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. The stock had fallen about 81 percent since the company listed on Dec. 10, 2010. ($1 = 0.69 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, Writing by Mamidipudi Soumithri)