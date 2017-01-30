Britain's Flybe notes slow start to final quarter

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Airline Flybe Group Plc said uncertain customer confidence and poor weather led to a slow start to the current quarter, after tough trading conditions and increased market capacity hit its fleet utilisation in the third quarter.

However, the airline, which connects British regional airports to London and other European cities, said on Monday its third-quarter revenue grew, boosted by additional capacity in its network.

Passenger revenue grew 13.5 percent in the third quarter ended December 2016, compared with a 5.7 percent increase in the first half.

Passenger revenue per seat rose 0.2 percent in the third quarter compared with a decline of 6.9 percent in the first half.

Passenger revenue rose 11 percent in the first three weeks of its current quarter compared with a year earlier, but revenue per seat decreased 1 percent, the budget airline said.

The company added it would increase regional connectivity over the coming months, with new routes between Edinburgh, Aberdeen and London Heathrow, to allow for connectivity with its codeshare partners. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)