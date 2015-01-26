Budget airline Flybe expects to break even on pretax basis in 2015

Jan 26 (Reuters) - British budget airline Flybe Group Plc said it had booked lower passenger revenue per seat for the fourth quarter and that it would break even on pretax profit for the full year 2015.

The company, which said it has no exposure to the Swiss franc, said passenger revenue per seat fell 3 percent in the quarter.

About 36 percent of seats were sold as on Jan. 20, compared with about 34 percent a year earlier.

“The benefit of lower fuel prices, given our hedging strategy, will not flow in significant amounts until 2016/17, though we will be covered in case fuel price increases next year.” the company said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)