FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Budget airline Flybe expects to break even on pretax basis in 2015
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 26, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Budget airline Flybe expects to break even on pretax basis in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - British budget airline Flybe Group Plc said it had booked lower passenger revenue per seat for the fourth quarter and that it would break even on pretax profit for the full year 2015.

The company, which said it has no exposure to the Swiss franc, said passenger revenue per seat fell 3 percent in the quarter.

About 36 percent of seats were sold as on Jan. 20, compared with about 34 percent a year earlier.

“The benefit of lower fuel prices, given our hedging strategy, will not flow in significant amounts until 2016/17, though we will be covered in case fuel price increases next year.” the company said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.